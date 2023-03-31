Gwyneth Paltrow on ski collision trial verdict: 'I am pleased with the outcome'

Gwyneth Paltrow shared her reaction after the verdict on her ongoing trial about the ski collision lawsuit came out in her favour.

A jury came to conclusion on Thursday that Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, who filed the civil law suit against the actress was "100 percent" at fault in the collision that happened Feb. 26, 2016, at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

The Oscar winner actress turned to Instagram to share a statement on her story saying, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity."

"I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

The attorney for Paltrow, Stephen Owens added in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, "We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in — this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

The trial verdict came after more than seven days of testimony from people like Paltrow herself, as well as plaintiff Sanderson, two of his daughters, plus eyewitnesses to the immediate aftermath of the collision.