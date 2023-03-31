Singer Brian 'Brizz' Gillis dies at 47

Brian “Brizz” Gillis, one of the founders of the ’90s boy band LFO, died Wednesday at age of 47, Variety reported citing sources close to the singer.

LFO member Brad Fischetti took to Instagram to pay tribute to singer in what the publication called the first official source to comment on the death.

“Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away. I don’t have details and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy.”



He added, “My relationship with Brian was complex. It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.”



