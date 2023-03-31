If BCCI refuses to play in Pakistan, govt will not allow us to go to India, says Najam Sethi

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi addressing a media conference at Gaddafi Stadium on January 23, 2023. — APP

Najam Sethi calls for rational approach to solve Pakistan-India issue.

Says Pakistam's chances of travelling to India for World Cup are low.

There should be a middle way to solve problems, says PCB chief.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said he has floated the idea of a hybrid model to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) where Pakistan and India would be able to play their matches at neutral venues, The News reported Friday.

Talking to the media persons in the federal capital, Sethi called for a rational approach to solve the looming crisis that threatens the successful hosting of the Asia Cup and the country's participation in the ODI World Cup scheduled in India.

“We have already floated the idea of a hybrid model to the ACC member countries whereby India should be allowed to play their matches at a neutral venue of their choice. When it comes to Pakistan's participation in the October 2021 ODI World Cup, we will follow the same pattern," said the PCB chairman.

Sethi said that the Pakistan team’s chances of travelling to India for the ODI World Cup are low.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow Green Shirts to cross the borders for their World Cup participation.

"In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer. There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC (International Cricket Council) and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches.”

He dispelled the impression that Pakistan will suffer financial losses due to the team’s non-participation in the ODI World Cup.

“The PSL has given us financial imputes and has made us stand sound. If there are any financial losses those will be for both Boards,” he said.

Pakistan-Afghanistan series

Meanwhile, answering a question about Pakistan's defeat against the low-ranked Afghanistan team, Sethi said selectors fielded an A team for the series.

“The thing is we wanted to try some youngsters as the media was too interested in creating chances for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) performers," he said.

Sethi added that two of the youngsters have cemented their places on the team while those failing will have to work hard for the next opportunity. "Now selectors have a better knowledge of the team’s formation for the series against New Zealand.”