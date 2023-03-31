 
time Friday Mar 31 2023
Friends or foes: Who did Meera pray for while performing Umrah?

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Pakistani film actress and television presenter Meera. — Instagram/@meerajeeofficial
Pakistani film actress and television presenter Meera, who is currently in Makkah to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan, updated her Instagram family by posting several images from the holy site. 

Taking to the photo-and-video sharing app Instagram, the actress shared pictures and videos of herself while performing the pilgrimage.

"Umra and masjid nabvi 29mar 2023 i prayed for all friends and those too who are not friends yet," wrote Meera, who could be seen standing in front the Kaaba while praying. 

The film actress also shared videos of meeting her fans at the holy site while taking pictures with them. 

She could be seen draped in a white abaya and covering her hair with a white scarf. Her fans congratulated the actress for performing the pilgrimage in the holy month. 

"MashaAllah! May Allah accept your ibadah ameen," wrote a user. 

"Mubarak," wrote Frieha Altaf, who is a Pakistani actress and former model. 

