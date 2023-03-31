 
Friday Mar 31 2023
King Charles Coronation heralds new era for British Army

Forty-six of the British Army’s Corps and Regimental cap badges showing King Charles cypher have been unveiled.

Worn for the first time by military personnel taking part in the Coronation, they will become the official new symbol for the Regiments and Corps. The design of the badges reflect the cypher and the Tudor Crown, which appears in the King's cypher.

They include such famous names as The Queen’s Royal Hussars, The Parachute Regiment, the Gurkhas and the Grenadier Guards.

The British Army’s Tri-Service Ceremonial policy and plans lead, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Kestrel Simson said: “The cap badge goes to the very heart of what the Army is about. The last thing a soldier or officer does when they leave their accommodation or quarter is put on their beret and on that beret is the cap badge. It identifies the soldier as belonging to one of the Army’s 74 Regiments or Corps.

The cap badges currently carry the cypher of Queen Elizabeth II. The King's cypher features the letter C intertwined with the letter R or Rex – Latin for King – with III within the R, denoting Charles III, and the Tudor Crown sitting above the letters.

British Army Brand Manager, Ross Addison said: “It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to play a part in this historical occasion.

The cap badge, also known by some regiments as a ‘cypher’ or ‘the motto’, is worn on Army berets and headdress and is a great source of pride to soldiers. It is an easy way of identifying the wearer’s regiment and embodies the spirit of that unit and its historical lineage.

Many veterans continue to proudly wear their cap badges long after they have left service because it provides a visible connection and sense of belonging to their regiment.

The last cap badge to be unveiled was for the newly formed Ranger Regiment badge in 2021 under the Future Soldier restructure of the Army.

