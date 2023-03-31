 
Friday Mar 31 2023
Taylor Swift to receive Key to city of Arlington, Texas ahead of Eras Tour stop

Friday Mar 31, 2023

Taylor Swift is all set to bring her record-breaking hit residency Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas this weekend.

Ahead of Swift’s three-night run in the city, the Midnights would be presented with a key to the city, it has been reported.

On Thursday, in a press release from the city, Arlington shared that it was 'participating in a friendly competition with other U.S. cities hosting The Eras Tour to demonstrate its “Reputation” as one of Swift’s biggest fans.'

In honor of the Anti-Hero singer, Arlington is ceremoniously naming Randol Mill Road to Taylor Swift Way for the weekend, the statement read.

Swifties are invited to click pictures with the temporary street sign at the corner of Collins Street and Randol Mill Road, which features the AT&T Stadium in the background.

Moreover, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross has declared March 31-April 2 as Taylor Swift Weekend in Arlington, Texas.

Ross, who is a big-time Swift fan, will also present the Bejeweled singer with a Key to the City she can cherish ‘Forever & Always.’

The city has also detailed a plan to help cats in need of rescue, which was inspired by Taylor's famous feline friends.

Previously, Las Vegas lit up its Gateway Arches in colors corresponding to different eras of Swift's career.

