Archie, Lilibet need Prince Harry in ‘compromising’ mindset

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been warned about the need to ‘play by the rules’ if he intends on Archie and Lilibet ‘reaping the benefits of the monarchy.’



These claims and warnings have been brought to light by marketing guru Nicole Blake-Baxter.

Her admissions were shared during an interview with Express UK.

There, she claimed, “Keeping tight-lipped will give the Royal Family assurance that Harry and Meghan are ready to reconcile.”

“I believe Harry understands that he will need to compromise and play by the rules if he wants his children to reap all the benefits of the monarchy.”

Especially in light of the fact that “It will take quite some time for Prince Harry and Meghan to change public opinion and repair their relationship with the Royal Family.”

“However, I think maintaining a low profile and refraining from making any public commentary about the Coronation or other royals is a good start.”