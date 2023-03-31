 
Megan Thee Stallion in talks to star in new Adam Sandler movie

The plot of the movie is being kept under wraps for now
American artist Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly in talks to appear in a new film from the Uncut Gems directors which will also star Adam Sandler. Adam has previously worked with the directors Josh and Benny Safdie on Uncut Gems.

The plot of the movie is being kept under wraps for now so the role that Megan is in talks for is unknown as well. Netflix refused to comment on the news while a rep for Megan has not replied yet.

After she took the world by storm with her music and became a three-time Grammy winner, she is now making her way into Hollywood. She made appearances in some episodes of the series She-Hulk and P-Valley.

