Meghan Markle’s uber strange relationship with reality ‘untrustworthy’

Insiders fear Meghan Markle is ‘in no condition to be trusted’ due to her strange relationship with reality.



Vanity Fair writer Vanessa Grigoriadis issued these warnings as part of a piece.

According to a report by the New York Post, Grigoriadis fears Meghan Markle has a “strange relationship to objective reality.”

She even went as far as to bash the duo for painting the press as a “monster requiring slaying” because it is ‘too convenient.

Was even quoted saying, “She has this warped reality, and then she marshals evidence underneath it to support a thesis that may not be the case.”

She described the Duchess of Sussex like a “striver” who aimed to become a “household name” and rise above her family’s

“shaggy-dog-tale” life.

So much so that it wound up becoming a battle against her own “authenticity.”