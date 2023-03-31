 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

'Unstable' star John Owen Lowe was very nervous about working with dad on series

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Unstable star John Owen Lowe was very nervous about working with dad on series
'Unstable' star John Owen Lowe was very nervous about working with dad on series

Actor John Owen Lowe was not sure about doing the Netflix series Unstable with his dad.

Netflix’s Unstable premieres March 30, and stars Parks and Recreation actor Rob Lowe and son as estranged father and son Ellis and Jackson. The father and son are also the co-creators of the sitcom.

“Jackson’s estranged from his dad. It never got that bad between my dad and me,” Lowe, 28, told Variety.

“[Jackson is] a little more socially awkward and lost than I am. I did experience pockets where I didn’t have an identity, because of what it was like growing up with a father who sort of sucks the air out of every room you’re in with him.”

“Ellis is a little less tethered to reality than my dad, but it’s not as far off as he would have you think. We would have these moments on set where his character would be complaining about my posture or what I’m wearing. They’d call ‘cut’ and he literally — without breaking concentration — would go, ‘Are they chiseling your chin? I feel like they’re lighting you too harshly. You need more definition on your chin.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, we’re not doing this here, in front of everyone.’ It was very funny, cathartic, but also a little meta at times.”

For Lowe, the parallels between real life and TV led to “a ton of hesitation” about doing the series.

“The show is about a son who wants to get out of his father’s shadow, and I am literally a son who wants to get out of my father’s shadow,” says Lowe, who is an executive producer on the series.

“I have adopted a new perspective on that, which is, when you’re lost in the forest, sometimes the only way to get out is to go deeper into the forest.”


More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Suga releases teaser for solo documentary

BTS’ Suga releases teaser for solo documentary
K-pop group New Jeans become global ambassadors for Coca-Cola

K-pop group New Jeans become global ambassadors for Coca-Cola
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari spotted without wedding rings amid split rumors

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari spotted without wedding rings amid split rumors
BTS’ Jimin achieves highest first week sales of any soloist

BTS’ Jimin achieves highest first week sales of any soloist
Jisoo from Blackpink releases solo debut music video

Jisoo from Blackpink releases solo debut music video
James Gunn is making 'private lists’ for potential Superman

James Gunn is making 'private lists’ for potential Superman
James Bond’s latest mission: to save King Charles coronation

James Bond’s latest mission: to save King Charles coronation
Rihanna paid $500,000 as rent for property ahead of Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna paid $500,000 as rent for property ahead of Super Bowl 2023

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton pens tribute to late Robbie Coltrane

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton pens tribute to late Robbie Coltrane

‘Wildest Dreams’ by Taylor Swift surpasses 700 million streams

‘Wildest Dreams’ by Taylor Swift surpasses 700 million streams
‘Rust’ set manager's plea deal to be considered Friday

‘Rust’ set manager's plea deal to be considered Friday
Megan Thee Stallion in talks to star in new Adam Sandler movie

Megan Thee Stallion in talks to star in new Adam Sandler movie