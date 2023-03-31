K-pop group New Jeans become global ambassadors for Coca-Cola

As a collaboration with Coke Studio, a new commercial song will be included in the campaign

K-pop band New Jeans are now the newest global ambassadors for Coca-Cola. As their first project with the brand, they will be participating in a Coca-Cola Zero campaign in Korea.

As a collaboration with Coke Studio, a new commercial song will be included in the campaign called Zero which will be released as a digital single. Their agency announced on March 31st that: “NewJeans and Coca-Cola’s collaboration song ‘Zero’ will be released on various digital music platforms on April 3.”

They also revealed that a music video to go with the track will be released on April 3rd. Coca-Cola commented on the collaboration as well, adding: “We hope that through our collaboration with global rising star NewJeans, you’ll be able to feel the thrill of the moment you meet Coca-Cola Zero.”