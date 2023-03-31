 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group New Jeans become global ambassadors for Coca-Cola

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

As a collaboration with Coke Studio, a new commercial song will be included in the campaign
As a collaboration with Coke Studio, a new commercial song will be included in the campaign

K-pop band New Jeans are now the newest global ambassadors for Coca-Cola. As their first project with the brand, they will be participating in a Coca-Cola Zero campaign in Korea.

As a collaboration with Coke Studio, a new commercial song will be included in the campaign called Zero which will be released as a digital single. Their agency announced on March 31st that: “NewJeans and Coca-Cola’s collaboration song ‘Zero’ will be released on various digital music platforms on April 3.”

They also revealed that a music video to go with the track will be released on April 3rd. Coca-Cola commented on the collaboration as well, adding: “We hope that through our collaboration with global rising star NewJeans, you’ll be able to feel the thrill of the moment you meet Coca-Cola Zero.”

More From Entertainment:

Clint Eastwood sets final film of his career at Warner Bros

Clint Eastwood sets final film of his career at Warner Bros
K-pop group Seventeen release comeback teaser

K-pop group Seventeen release comeback teaser
BTS’ Suga releases teaser for solo documentary

BTS’ Suga releases teaser for solo documentary
'Unstable' star John Owen Lowe was very nervous about working with dad on series

'Unstable' star John Owen Lowe was very nervous about working with dad on series
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari spotted without wedding rings amid split rumors

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari spotted without wedding rings amid split rumors
BTS’ Jimin achieves highest first week sales of any soloist

BTS’ Jimin achieves highest first week sales of any soloist
Jisoo from Blackpink releases solo debut music video

Jisoo from Blackpink releases solo debut music video
James Gunn is making 'private lists’ for potential Superman

James Gunn is making 'private lists’ for potential Superman
James Bond’s latest mission: to save King Charles coronation

James Bond’s latest mission: to save King Charles coronation
Rihanna paid $500,000 as rent for property ahead of Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna paid $500,000 as rent for property ahead of Super Bowl 2023

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton pens tribute to late Robbie Coltrane

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton pens tribute to late Robbie Coltrane

‘Wildest Dreams’ by Taylor Swift surpasses 700 million streams

‘Wildest Dreams’ by Taylor Swift surpasses 700 million streams