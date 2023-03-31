Daniel Radcliffe subtly throws shade at Harry Potter author JK Rowling: Watch

Daniel Radcliffe has recently hit out at Harry Potter author JK Rowling while hosting a roundtable of trans youth in a YouTube video.



Lately, the LGBTQ+ nonprofit the Trevor Project posted a short video with a title Sharing Space. In a video, Daniel could be seen with some trans youth sharing their views.

“We listen to so many people talk about trans youth and hear them talked about so often in the news, but very rarely do we actually hear from these youth directly,” said the actor.

Daniel continued, “It was an absolute privilege to get to meet and listen to this incredible group of young people.”“At the end of the day, if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids,” he added, while throwing shade at anti-trans activist JK.

In a video, Daniel stated, “There are some people in the world who are just not trying to engage in this conversation in any good faith.”

“I think a lot of the time it’s just because people don’t know a young trans person so there’s just this, like, theoretical idea about this in their head,” he added.

Watch here:



