 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Daniel Radcliffe subtly throws shade at Harry Potter author JK Rowling: Watch

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe subtly throws shade at Harry Potter author JK Rowling: Watch
Daniel Radcliffe subtly throws shade at Harry Potter author JK Rowling: Watch

Daniel Radcliffe has recently hit out at Harry Potter author JK Rowling while hosting a roundtable of trans youth in a YouTube video.

Lately, the LGBTQ+ nonprofit the Trevor Project posted a short video with a title Sharing Space. In a video, Daniel could be seen with some trans youth sharing their views.

“We listen to so many people talk about trans youth and hear them talked about so often in the news, but very rarely do we actually hear from these youth directly,” said the actor.

Daniel continued, “It was an absolute privilege to get to meet and listen to this incredible group of young people.”“At the end of the day, if you’re going to talk about trans kids, it might be useful to actually listen to trans kids,” he added, while throwing shade at anti-trans activist JK.

In a video, Daniel stated, “There are some people in the world who are just not trying to engage in this conversation in any good faith.”

“I think a lot of the time it’s just because people don’t know a young trans person so there’s just this, like, theoretical idea about this in their head,” he added.

Watch here:


More From Entertainment:

Miranda Kerr believes motherhood is ‘incredibly rewarding experience’ of her life

Miranda Kerr believes motherhood is ‘incredibly rewarding experience’ of her life
Meghan Markle breaks silence on Spotify podcast win: READ video

Meghan Markle breaks silence on Spotify podcast win: READ
Michelle Rodriguez reveals why she rejects James Cameron’s offer for Avatar sequel

Michelle Rodriguez reveals why she rejects James Cameron’s offer for Avatar sequel
Kyra Sedgwick reveals she was ‘paid quite less’ than her husband Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick reveals she was ‘paid quite less’ than her husband Kevin Bacon
Hugh Grant discloses THIS movie to erase from his CV

Hugh Grant discloses THIS movie to erase from his CV
Emma Roberts faces backlash online for ‘supporting industry built on exploitation: Video

Emma Roberts faces backlash online for ‘supporting industry built on exploitation: Video
Phoebe Bridgers lashes out at ‘fans’ who bullied her after father’s demise

Phoebe Bridgers lashes out at ‘fans’ who bullied her after father’s demise
Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his most embarrassing moment

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his most embarrassing moment
Calvin Klein skyrockets in sales after Jungkook from BTS’ campaign

Calvin Klein skyrockets in sales after Jungkook from BTS’ campaign
Priyanka Chopra gushes over hubby Nick Jonas, says he’s ‘very intentional’

Priyanka Chopra gushes over hubby Nick Jonas, says he’s ‘very intentional’
'Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham recalls soppy exchange with co-star Jason Sudeikis

'Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham recalls soppy exchange with co-star Jason Sudeikis
Clint Eastwood sets final film of his career at Warner Bros

Clint Eastwood sets final film of his career at Warner Bros