 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle breaks silence on Spotify podcast win: READ

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

file footage

Meghan Markle on Friday, March 31, broke her silence on a landmark win for her work on her Spotify podcast Archetypes, reported Mirror UK.

The Duchess of Sussex was awarded a Gracie Award for ‘exemplary work’ on Archetypes, a podcast she launched to investigate ‘labels that try to hold women back’, with its first season releasing in August last year.

Archetypes ran for twelve episodes, with guests like Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, to name a few.

Meghan reacted to the win on the Archewell website, writing: “Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honour.”

“This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week,” Meghan’s note further said.

Meghan’s podcast came as part of a mega deal that she and Prince Harry signed with streaming giant Spotify in 2020, estimated to be around £18 million. 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix to release 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' soon in 2023: Find out the release date estimate

Netflix to release 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' soon in 2023: Find out the release date estimate

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page hilariously talk about thirst comments: 'We're Into It'

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page hilariously talk about thirst comments: 'We're Into It'
Miranda Kerr believes motherhood is ‘incredibly rewarding experience’ of her life

Miranda Kerr believes motherhood is ‘incredibly rewarding experience’ of her life
Daniel Radcliffe subtly throws shade at Harry Potter author JK Rowling: Watch

Daniel Radcliffe subtly throws shade at Harry Potter author JK Rowling: Watch
Michelle Rodriguez reveals why she rejects James Cameron’s offer for Avatar sequel

Michelle Rodriguez reveals why she rejects James Cameron’s offer for Avatar sequel
Kyra Sedgwick reveals she was ‘paid quite less’ than her husband Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick reveals she was ‘paid quite less’ than her husband Kevin Bacon
Hugh Grant discloses THIS movie to erase from his CV

Hugh Grant discloses THIS movie to erase from his CV
Emma Roberts faces backlash online for ‘supporting industry built on exploitation: Video

Emma Roberts faces backlash online for ‘supporting industry built on exploitation: Video
Phoebe Bridgers lashes out at ‘fans’ who bullied her after father’s demise

Phoebe Bridgers lashes out at ‘fans’ who bullied her after father’s demise
Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his most embarrassing moment

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his most embarrassing moment
King Charles’ friend reveals Prince Harry, Meghan’s seating at coronation

King Charles’ friend reveals Prince Harry, Meghan’s seating at coronation
Calvin Klein skyrockets in sales after Jungkook from BTS’ campaign

Calvin Klein skyrockets in sales after Jungkook from BTS’ campaign