time Saturday Apr 01 2023
Is Britany Spears happy with old pal amid split rumors with Sam Asghari?

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Britney Spears offered a glimpse into her Mexico trip with longtime pal and manager Cade Hudson, after fueling speculation of split with husband Sam Asghari.

The 41-year-old is enjoying on her tropical vacation to Mexico, as she keeps her fans updated on her activities via Instagram.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Piece of Me songstress shared a video of herself sawying in a neon green and pink bikini and floppy brown hat, with her friend Hudson.

The duo was seen grooving to Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams’ 2013 hit Blurred Lines.

This video came shortly after Spears and her husband Asghari sparked the rumors of turbulent marriage, and concerns regarding their current marital status started making rounds on the internet.

Amid split rumors, Asghari was spotted without his wedding ring as he stepped out solo on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Britney was also seen without her wedding ring on Tuesday, just a few days before Asghari appeared without his.

The couple's marriage came under scrutiny earlier this month, when the Toxic singer shared posts reminiscing the good times before her third marriage.

"Throwback to Mexico… before I got married … so happy and silly here!!!" she confessed to her fans. The caption did not go unnoticed by fans, who commented, "So she's not happy now?'

