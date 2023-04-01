 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

What does Andrew Tate's house arrest mean?

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

What does Andrew Tates house arrest mean?

A Romanian court on Friday ordered that controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother be moved from jail to house arrest while they are investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape.

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were arrested in late December, and have been held in pre-trial detention ever since, which was again extended last week.

However, an appeals court "rejected the prosecution's proposal to extend the pre-trial detention" and ordered the pair be placed "under house arrest",

"House Arrest"

 House arrest is a sentence in which offenders are ordered by the court to remain confined in their residences, usually allowed to leave only for medical and employment reasons. 

Pre-trial detention can only last a couple of months at most in Romania and authorities are infamous for taking advantage of the fact that tourists and foreigners do not know the law and the prerequisites.

Some tourists have claimed that foreigners are intentionally not placed under house arrest in Romania.

They said that  corrupt authorities are afraid that arrested tourists will disappear or have the opportunity to reveal a violation by the government.

Why was Andrew Taste arrested?

Tate, a British-American former kickboxer who has millions of online followers, along with his younger brother and two Romanian women, are under investigation for allegedly "forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape".

As part of the probe, Romanian police raided several properties connected to the Tate brothers and seized many of their assets, including a collection of luxury cars.

A court document from January said that one woman was "recruited" from the UK after she fell in love with Andrew Tate, who then brought her to Romania "with the goal of sexual exploitation".

In 2016, Tate appeared on the "Big Brother" reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his divisive views before being banned for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

Tate was allowed back on Twitter after the South African billionaire Elon Musk bought the company.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston shocks Adam Sandler after actor reveals he gifted cars to 'Grown Ups

Jennifer Aniston shocks Adam Sandler after actor reveals he gifted cars to 'Grown Ups" co-stars

'Rust' set manager convicted in Alec Baldwin shooting case

'Rust' set manager convicted in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Is Britany Spears happy with old pal amid split rumors with Sam Asghari?

Is Britany Spears happy with old pal amid split rumors with Sam Asghari?
Priyanka Chopra beats Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez to become second biggest celeb beauty brand

Priyanka Chopra beats Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez to become second biggest celeb beauty brand
Is Andrew Tate released from Romanian prison?: details inside

Is Andrew Tate released from Romanian prison?: details inside
Ed Sheeran is up for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ reality show

Ed Sheeran is up for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ reality show
King Charles to ban Prince Harry from performing royal role at coronation video

King Charles to ban Prince Harry from performing royal role at coronation
Netflix to release 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' soon in 2023: Find out the release date estimate

Netflix to release 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' soon in 2023: Find out the release date estimate

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page hilariously talk about thirst comments: 'We're Into It'

Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page hilariously talk about thirst comments: 'We're Into It'
Jodie Turner-Smith think it's 'Major' working with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Jodie Turner-Smith think it's 'Major' working with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were 'two very different people,' leading to divorce: A source claims

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth were 'two very different people,' leading to divorce: A source claims
Ben Affleck shares details about Batman stint in The Flash

Ben Affleck shares details about Batman stint in The Flash