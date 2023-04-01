 
Pete Davidson on how jokes about his personal life made him feel like 'Loser'

Pete Davidson, who often becomes a frequent target of late night show comedians puns, mainly because of his dating life, opened up about the impact of those jokes and sketches on him.

The comedian specifically expressed how the jokes on Saturday Night Live made him feel like a "loser."

In his recent appearance on a podcast Real Ones, Davidson explained that he could digest all of the roasting until it became very personal.

“In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about,” the Bodies Bodies Bodies star said.

“Suddenly you’re in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work,” Davidson continued. “and that’s a really expletive feeling. I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working.”

Davidson while assuring "I’m cool with the joke. I get the late-night jokes.” expressed, it was when SNL started cracking jokes at the expense of the comedian's personal life that he took an emotional hit.

"When your own show [pokes fun at you]," Davidson said. "I’d be sitting in the back watching the cold open and — the cold open [is] topical, political humor, whatever’s in the culture. And then, making fun of you."

"Then you’ve gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you. So, why are they gonna laugh at you? Like, they just dogged you in front of everyone…And you’re like, ‘I’m a expletive loser, man'” he added.

The ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian went further, “These are the people I’ve been with for almost a decade. I grew up in front of these people. They’ve watched me through the most difficult time in my life, and they’ve been there for me."

"And nobody ever showed more leeway and grace to me than [‘SNL’ creator] Lorne Michaels, and I owe my life to that guy, but it was expletive confusing cause the nature of entertainment is the nature of this business. At the end of the day, that’s what it is. This was a really difficult thing to do. You feel small. You feel super insecure." 

Despite these revelations from the comedian, there’s no bad blood between Davidson and Michaels, as the two have teamed up on the upcoming Peacock comedy series Bupkis.

