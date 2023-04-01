Prince Harry talks about Queen 'speciality' during family feasts

Prince Harry touches upon his love for Queen Elizabeth II’s salads.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits Her Majesty used to do the best salad dressing.

He pens: “Granny’s specialty was the salad dressing. She’d whisked a large batch. Then she lit the candles down the long table and we all sat on wooden chairs with creaky straw seats.

He continues: “Often we had a guest for these dinners, some famous or eminent personage. Many times I’d discussed the temperature of the meat or the coolness of the evening with a prime minister or bishop. But tonight it was just family.”