Prince Harry admits to having 'most elaborate dreams' about Princess Diana

Prince Harry admits he had nightmares about his mother, Princess Diana, after her death.



The Duke of Sussex admits that even after decades of his mother’s passing, he was not able to process the loss.

He pens: “At night I had the most elaborate dreams. They were essentially the same, though the scenarios and costumes were slightly different. Sometimes she’d orchestrate a triumphant return; other times I’d simply bump into her somewhere. A street corner. A shop. “

Harry adds: “She was always wearing a disguise—a big blond wig. Or big black sunglasses. And yet I’d always recognize her. I’d step forward, whisper: Mummy? Is it you? Before she could answer, before I could find out where she’d been, why she hadn’t come back, I’d snap awake.”

Princess Diana passed away in a Paris car accident in 1997.