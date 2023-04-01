 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry had 'stern' talk with himself over Princess Diana death

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Prince Harry admits he was cross with himself for not being able to process the death of Princess Diana.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex admits: “The illusion of Mummy hiding, preparing to return, was never so real that it could blot out reality entirely. But it blotted it out enough that I was able to postpone the bulk of my grief.”

Harry adds: “I still hadn’t mourned, still hadn’t cried, except that one time at her grave, still hadn’t processed the bare facts. Part of my brain knew, but part of it was wholly insulated, and the division between those two parts kept the parliament of my consciousness divided, polarized, gridlocked. Just as I wanted it.”

He later admits: “Sometimes I’d have a stern talk with myself. Everyone else seems to believe that Mummy is dead, full stop, so maybe you should get on board. But then I’d think: I’ll believe it when I have proof. With solid proof, I thought, I could properly mourn and cry and move on.”

More From Entertainment:

US First Lady could be sent to attend King Charles' coronation

US First Lady could be sent to attend King Charles' coronation

Prince William was capable of stopping Prince Harry's further attacks on royal family says author

Prince William was capable of stopping Prince Harry's further attacks on royal family says author

Brooke Shields reflects on ex Andre Agassi's reaction on a 'Friends' scene

Brooke Shields reflects on ex Andre Agassi's reaction on a 'Friends' scene
King Charles receives festive send-off at the end of his visit to Germany

King Charles receives festive send-off at the end of his visit to Germany
What is Andrew Tate next plan after releasing from jail?

What is Andrew Tate next plan after releasing from jail?
Prince Harry admits to having 'most elaborate dreams' about Princess Diana video

Prince Harry admits to having 'most elaborate dreams' about Princess Diana
Prince Harry opens up about 'nightmare' 9/11 attacks video

Prince Harry opens up about 'nightmare' 9/11 attacks
Prince Harry admits sitting with Gan-Gan during final days was 'magic' video

Prince Harry admits sitting with Gan-Gan during final days was 'magic'
Prince Harry cocktail request in front of Queen mother was an 'event'

Prince Harry cocktail request in front of Queen mother was an 'event'
Prince Harry touches upon 'driving lessons' from King Charles video

Prince Harry touches upon 'driving lessons' from King Charles
Prince Harry talks about Queen 'speciality' during family feasts video

Prince Harry talks about Queen 'speciality' during family feasts
Pete Davidson on how jokes about his personal life made him feel like 'Loser'

Pete Davidson on how jokes about his personal life made him feel like 'Loser'