time Saturday Apr 01 2023
Prince William was capable of stopping Prince Harry's further attacks on royal family says author

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Prince William was capable of stopping Prince Harrys further attacks on royal family says author

Prince William could have stopped further attacks on the royal family after Prince Harry released his explosive tell-all book "Spare", suggested an author.

Alexander Larman said the Prince of Wales made a considerable mistake in refusing to respond to any of the claims Prince Harry made in Spare. 

He said William should have addressed the claims by agreeing to an interview.

The author thinks the Prince of Wales adopted Royal Family's motto of "never complain, never explain" to remain silent despite the Duke of Sussex's repeated swipes.

He said William should have agreed to an interview himself and "extended the hand of brotherhood" to avoid further attacks.

Larman said: "I'm on record as saying they should've responded. I think William should've given an interview in which he extended the hand of brotherhood.

According to express.co.uk, the author said, "Where he should've said, 'we're all very concerned about him. We understand he had the most awful, traumatic shock when our mother died so young. We know life has been hard for him."

He continued, "The thing is the Royal Family's motto has always been never complain, never explain and that's done for them very well."

Larman added "But you do wonder when a member of the Royal Family isn't playing by the same rules as you how well it's going to be in the long-term."

