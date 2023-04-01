 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
US First Lady could be sent to attend King Charles' coronation

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

US President Joe Biden will not attend the coronation of King Charles in May, said a report in the British media.

 The Telegraph reported that Biden is “not expected” to make the trip to the UK. Eager to prevent any perception that this is a snub from Mr Biden, First Lady Jill Biden could be sent to attend the coronation instead.

A report in TIME last month said US President Joe Biden is not expected to attend King Charles coronation on May 6.

“That does not feel like an event Joe Biden will attend,” a ⁦White House  official—who requested anonymity to discuss Binden's⁩ plans for King Charles’ coronation.

Journalist Omid Scobie took to Twitter to share a screenshot of an Independent story on Cop26 climate conference published in November 2021 and wrote, "Wonder if it has anything to do with it."

The story headlined "Shocked Camilla hasn't stopped talking about hearing 'Joe Biden break wind' at Cop26 Glasgow", suggested that the then Duchess of Cornwall was critical of the US president.

The story said, "Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree."

It said the US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.

