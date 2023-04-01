Kelly Clarkson changes lyrics during performance referencing divorce

Kelly Clarkson made a telling lyrical change as she performed Gayle’s Abcdefu during the Kellyoke segment on the Thursday, March 30, 2023. for the episode of her eponymous talk show, via Page Six.

The singer seemingly shaded her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in the performance.

“Forget you and your dad/ And the fact that you got half,” Clarkson, 40, sang. “And my broken heart/ Turned that s—t into art.”

Gayle, 18, originally sings, “F—k you and your mom/ And your sister and you job / And your broke-ass car/ And that s—t you call art.”

Clarkson, 40, filed for divorce from Blackstock, 46, in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. Following an intense two-year battle over their assets, the pair settled their divorce in March 2022.

Per the terms of Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce settlement, the Since U Been Gone singer agreed to pay her ex-husband a one-time amount of $1.3 million in addition to $46,500 per month in child support and $115,000 per month in spousal support until 2024, via Us Weekly.

The Grammy winner also received primary custody of the pair’s two children: daughter River 8, and son Remington, 6. Blackstock also shares daughter Savannah, 20, and son Seth, 16, with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Clarkson’s recent performance is just a taste of what is to come in her upcoming album, Chemistry. Th singer announced the new music earlier this week. She revealed how her divorce inspired the title of the album, which will be her first traditional LP since 2017.

She said that it took “close to three years” to finish and will be released “really soon.”

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship … and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing,” she said in an Instagram video. “So, there’s, you know, the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”