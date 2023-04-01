Sarah Ferguson thinks her new book will surpass Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

Sarah Ferguson is confident that her new book will soar higher than Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

The Duchess of York, 63, appeared on This Morning on Thursday, March 30th, 2023, to talk about her new novel.

During a discussion about Harry and whether her novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, could potentially overtake him in the book charts, Sarah smiled as she said, “I think so! And Jeffrey Archer too! Take them out! But the most important thing is to stay positive.”

She continued, “I think there’s too much unkindness, social media is a sewer and cyber bullying has got to go. Whenever I’m asked about Harry or anything else, I say, ‘Let's just look at kindness’ and one of the Queen’s messages was that there should be more kindness because it definitely diffuses malice.”

Fergie compared herself to her character her new novel where she divulged that she has thrown in “a dream or a wish” in “every page.”

“People say, ‘Are you Lady Mary?’ And I say, ‘Wallflower, me? No!’ but on the other hand sometimes I am like that because I hide. I hide behind a veneer because I don't want people to see things… I have done [this] all my life.”

During her appearance, she also confirmed that her novel has been signed to TV and turn it into a series.

On her family unit, she shared. “Well, it’s Beatrice, Eugiene and I. We are a family unit. My girls stand for service, they hold and maintain very hard jobs and they are mothers and they are public figures, and they do charity work…”

She added, “So, I think the York family as a unit symbolises no judgement, kindness, and moving forward. To make people sit up and go, ‘Stop’. Stop always believing what you read. Walk forward as a unit and remain steadfast to that.”

Of her ex-husband, she said, “Remember, I’ve been through difficult times and [Andrew’s] always stood by me.”