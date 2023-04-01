 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Case filed against factory owner after 11 die in Karachi ration stampede

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

People mourn the death of a relative, who was killed with others in a stampede during handout distribution, at a hospital morgue in Karachi, on March 31, 2023. — Reuters
People mourn the death of a relative, who was killed with others in a stampede during handout distribution, at a hospital morgue in Karachi, on March 31, 2023. — Reuters
  • Case registered at SITE A police station.
  • Sections 322, 337H-2 and 34 of PPC included in FIR.
  • Nearly 10 people arrested so far.

KARACHI: Police booked on Saturday the owner and administration staff of the factory linked with the deadly stampede in Karachi that killed around a dozen people and injured several others. 

At least 11 people had been killed and five were injured on Friday during a stampede inside the premises of a factory at the Naurus intersection in Karachi's SITE area, the latest incident in which people lost their lives to seek free edibles.

The case was registered at the SITE A police station on behalf of Sub-inspector (SI) Malik Asif Zia under Sections 322 (punishment for unintentional murder), 337H-2 (punishment for hurt by rash or negligent act), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

As per the first information report (FIR), negligence by factory staff caused a stampede during the distribution of ration that resulted in deaths.

It stated that the women and children were killed in the stampede that took place as soon as the security guard opened the small gate of the factory to let the crowd in for the collection of rations. It added that factory managers Islam and Jaseem had been distributing cash as Zakat at the factory on behalf of factory owner Abdul Khaliq for several years.

The nominated suspects include Khaliq, the two managers and seven others.

The police said that eight suspects including the factory owner and managers had already been arrested. 

The incident

The incident occurred while people were gathered at a dyeing factory in the city's industrial area to collect ration — which is part of charity drives that Karachiites hold every Ramadan to help the needy.

Those killed in the incident include eight women and three children, the rescue and police officials had told Geo News.

Six people also fainted during the stampede, rescue sources had said. According to police, a large number of people had gathered at the site where the ration was being distributed.

More From Pakistan:

PDM huddle in Lahore today to discuss legal issues

PDM huddle in Lahore today to discuss legal issues
Asad Qaiser criticises govt's 'direct attack' on Supreme Court

Asad Qaiser criticises govt's 'direct attack' on Supreme Court
Fawad Chaudhry reacts to Nawaz Sharif's criticism of two judges

Fawad Chaudhry reacts to Nawaz Sharif's criticism of two judges
Nawaz Sharif calls for full court to hear PTI petition, rejects CJP-led bench

Nawaz Sharif calls for full court to hear PTI petition, rejects CJP-led bench

Imran Khan’s ouster from political arena imperative: Rana Sanaullah

Imran Khan’s ouster from political arena imperative: Rana Sanaullah
Sikh shopkeeper gunned down in Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper gunned down in Peshawar
9 women among 12 killed during ration distribution in Karachi

9 women among 12 killed during ration distribution in Karachi
FBISE announces dates for SSC Part II and I exams

FBISE announces dates for SSC Part II and I exams
Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz trade barbs after SC’s ruling in election delay case

Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz trade barbs after SC’s ruling in election delay case
Imran Khan's social media focal person Azhar Mashwani returns home

Imran Khan's social media focal person Azhar Mashwani returns home
Hajj 2023: Last date for application submission extended

Hajj 2023: Last date for application submission extended

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR

Soldier martyred in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR