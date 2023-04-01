Jamie Lee Curtis honors daughter Ruby on Trans Visibility Day, ‘love is love’

Jamie Lee Curtis showered her transgender daughter, Ruby, with unconditional love on Trans Visibility Day, leaving fans in awe.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, 64, penned a heartfelt tribute to the 27-year-old in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.

The Academy Award-winning star posted a photo of herself and Ruby sharing a laugh together and in the caption, she wrote, "Love is love."



“A mother’s love knows no judgment,” she continued. “As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas.”

Jamie concluded her post by saying, “on this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible #transvisibilityday.”

Jamie shares Ruby and daughter Annie Guest, 36, with actor Christopher Guest.

The Halloween actress first shared news of Ruby's transition in July 2021 that she and her husband "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."

She recalled how Ruby came out to her in a text message because she was too nervous for an in-person conversation.

"I called her immediately," Jamie told People in a mother-daughter interview. "Needless to say there were some tears involved."