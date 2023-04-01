 
menu menu menu
sports
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Sports Desk

Are Indian students being taught about Babar Azam?

By
Sports Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

An image of the Indian course book featuring various cricketers including Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/@SharyOfficial
An image of the Indian course book featuring various cricketers including Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — Twitter/@SharyOfficial

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is a globally acclaimed world-class cricketer, with a huge fan following across the world.

Surprisingly, the national side batting maestro's name has been added to one of the course books in Pakistan's arch-rival India.

A post on the microblogging site, Twitter contained a picture of a book's page with images and names of various international cricketers including Babar, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle and others.

Reportedly, the book reportedly was a part of the course Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and the question above the pictures in the book was to join the names of the cricketers with their nicknames.

"Babar Azam got featured in the ICSE Book of class VIII in India. Alhamdulillah, Babar Azam is making Pakistan proud even in a Rival country," the user wrote.

The prolific batter had been under criticism lately for various reasons, one of which is hard-hitting remarks by former speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Babar's inability to communicate in English.

Babar has often faced criticism because of his communication skills while addressing the media. Meanwhile, his captaincy also remains under the knife quite often.

Reacting to the Tweet, Babar's fans said that the cricketer's name being added to the course books in India was the biggest proof that "Babar Azam is a brand".

Have a look at the reactions here:

Babar is currently the number one batter on ODIs. In T20Is, he is fourth and in Tests, he is fifth in the world. 

More From Sports:

Sania Mirza looks exquisite in pink-hued two-piece dress

Sania Mirza looks exquisite in pink-hued two-piece dress

WATCH: Kim Mulkey in tears after leading LSU Tigers to Final Four

WATCH: Kim Mulkey in tears after leading LSU Tigers to Final Four
Did IPL copy trophy display idea from PSL?

Did IPL copy trophy display idea from PSL?
Imran Khan talks about 'open racism' in English cricket

Imran Khan talks about 'open racism' in English cricket
Will Malala buy a team in Pakistan Women's Cricket League?

Will Malala buy a team in Pakistan Women's Cricket League?
Wahab Riaz responds to criticism of Babar Azam's English

Wahab Riaz responds to criticism of Babar Azam's English
How much would James Anderson pay to buy Babar Azam?

How much would James Anderson pay to buy Babar Azam?
Sania Mirza freshens up her Instagram feed in three-piece fern-green suit

Sania Mirza freshens up her Instagram feed in three-piece fern-green suit
Mickey Arthur 'happy' to get another opportunity from PCB

Mickey Arthur 'happy' to get another opportunity from PCB
Babar Azam shares picture from Masjid-e-Nabawi

Babar Azam shares picture from Masjid-e-Nabawi

If BCCI refuses to play in Pakistan, govt will not allow us to go to India, says Najam Sethi

If BCCI refuses to play in Pakistan, govt will not allow us to go to India, says Najam Sethi
Andrews Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson releases unseen video on TikTok

Andrews Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson releases unseen video on TikTok