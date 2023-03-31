 
Friday Mar 31 2023
SDSports Desk

Babar Azam shares picture from Masjid-e-Nabawi

SDSports Desk

Friday Mar 31, 2023

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam standing in front of Masjid-e-Nabawi, Madina on March 30, 2023. — Instagram/@babarazam
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan, has shared his picture from Madina for his fans. 

Babar, who was earlier scheduled to participate in a Ramadan tournament in Lahore, will perform Umrah in the ongoing holy month.

The star player shared a picture standing in the courtyard of Masjid-e-Nabawi, which is the second-holiest site after Masjid al-Haram and holds great importance to Muslims. 

On Wednesday, Babar's father Azam Siddique shared a picture with his son before he departed for Saudi Arabia.

Babar's fans and followers have congratulated him for being able to perform another Umrah as the latter was in Saudi Arabia last Ramadan too and asked him to pray for winning the world cup. 

Meanwhile, Babar's teammate Haris Rauf performed Umrah on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Haris shared his picture while performing the pilgrimage. 

Test cricketer Mohammad Abbas also performed Umrah this Ramadan.

It must be noted here that Babar, Haris, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman were given rest during the Afghanistan T20I series.

