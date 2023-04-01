'Yellowjackets' cast threw up while filming grisly episode

Some of the Yellowjackets' stars threw up while filming the shocking twist in the show's latest episode, the actors revealed recently.

The episode involves eating and burning of a corpse. Speaking about the gross scene, Shauna actress Sophie Nélisse told Entertainment Weekly: "It was definitely shocking for us when we walked in and saw dead Jackie on the wood.”

"Even though we were eating fake, like, rice paper, the image was so vivid. What we were picking at seemed so real that our brains couldn't decipher and we were all gagging as soon as they called cut. It was gross."

Jasmin Savoy Brown (Taissa) added: "It was rice paper for the skin and then the inside was jackfruit. The consistency felt like flesh. A couple people threw up. And if you think that's bad, it's only episode 2."

Co-showrunner Ashley Lyle explained that they had "a lot of conversations early on in the writers' room" about the scenes, explaining: "We were like, 'Let's just go crazy early and announce our intentions'. We're setting the bar there and then we're gonna try to top it."

Fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco added: "One of our many mantras is that the show is not about whether cannibalism [happens]. We tell you that in the pilot. It's about why."

He further explained: "We are the kind of writers who feel like we can do this early, because the show is not just about shock value, it's not just about incidents or concrete plot.

"And we have a lot of emotional and psychological terrain to explore beyond what happens at the end of episode 2."

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Season 2 of the Yellowjackets catches up with the soccer team as they dread a harsh winter in the woods.

Showtime’s time-shifting paranormal thriller follows a high school soccer team that gets left high and dry in the Ontario wilderness following a plane crash.

Yellowjackets received seven Emmy awards in the drama categories in 2022, including nods for series, lead actress (Lynskey), supporting actress (Ricci), directing (Kusama).