Saturday Apr 01 2023
Maude Apatow shares she sustains a concussion during Little Shop of Horrors performance

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Maude Apatow has recently opened up about sustaining a concussion during her performance in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Euphoria actress shared that she was “injured” in the middle of her performance, but still ended that show.

“I was running off stage, and I guess my eyes were kind of adjusting to the light, and I just ran full speed into the wall,” explained the 25-year-old.

When Meyers jokingly asked, “Had they just moved it there, or was it there every night?”

To this, Apatow replied, “Oh, it was definitely there every night.”

The actress disclosed, “I was almost crying the rest of the show but was still able to finish.”

“After the show, I think the adrenaline wore off, and I was like, ‘I need to go to the hospital’, but I'm all good,” she remarked.

Apatow, who is the daughter of Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, expressed her happiness over being cast in the Off-Broadway production.

“This was one of the first shows I ever saw as a kid, so it was extra special for that reason, I think,” added the actress.

