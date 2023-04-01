 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry still ‘plumbing the depths of his anger’

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry’s levels of unresolved bitterness is the “human equivalent of the Mariana Trench.”

Royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser issued these warnings.

According to the NZ Herald, “Who would have thought that after more than two years of loudly enumerating his family’s various sins to the entire world; after an estimated 40 hours of media outings and an entire book, Harry would still be plumbing the depths of his anger and bitterness towards his family.”

“(He would have to be the human equivalent of the Mariana Trench when it comes to his unresolved resentment and hurt.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop band NMIXX cross 100 million views for the first time

K-pop band NMIXX cross 100 million views for the first time
BTS’ Jimin reveals how he hid his identity with a fan while gaming

BTS’ Jimin reveals how he hid his identity with a fan while gaming
King Charles willingly avoids Prince Harry as royal family loses all trust in Sussexes? video

King Charles willingly avoids Prince Harry as royal family loses all trust in Sussexes?
'It' prequel minus Bill Skarsgård

'It' prequel minus Bill Skarsgård
Keanu Reeves is superfan of THIS band

Keanu Reeves is superfan of THIS band
Marvel finally announces Emilia Clarke’s MCU character

Marvel finally announces Emilia Clarke’s MCU character

Jimin from BTS debuts in the top ten of UK charts

Jimin from BTS debuts in the top ten of UK charts
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share latest update as Duke returns from UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share latest update as Duke returns from UK
Jisoo from Blackpink tops iTunes charts with solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink tops iTunes charts with solo debut
Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron 'nailed' ‘Fast X’ fight scene without director

Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron 'nailed' ‘Fast X’ fight scene without director
Prince Harry reunites with family as he returns to California

Prince Harry reunites with family as he returns to California
Jisoo from Blackpink breaks record for highest first-week sales

Jisoo from Blackpink breaks record for highest first-week sales