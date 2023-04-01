Prince Harry still ‘plumbing the depths of his anger’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry’s levels of unresolved bitterness is the “human equivalent of the Mariana Trench.”



Royal commentator and journalist Daniela Elser issued these warnings.

According to the NZ Herald, “Who would have thought that after more than two years of loudly enumerating his family’s various sins to the entire world; after an estimated 40 hours of media outings and an entire book, Harry would still be plumbing the depths of his anger and bitterness towards his family.”

“(He would have to be the human equivalent of the Mariana Trench when it comes to his unresolved resentment and hurt.”