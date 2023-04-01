 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Mark Wahlberg explains how his faith impacted his career choices

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Mark Wahlberg explains how his faith impacted his career choices
Mark Wahlberg explains how his faith impacted his career choices

Mark Wahlberg has recently revealed how his religion has affected him both personally and professionally.

“It's just the most important aspect of my life,” said the 51-year-old in a new interview with Fox News Digital.

Mark continued, “It's the most important thing. It's afforded me all the things that I've been able to accomplish in my life — my faith, my discipline.”

Reflecting on being a practising Catholic in Hollywood, Mark pointed out, “It's not popular in my industry, but, you know, I cannot deny my faith. It's important for me to share that with people.”

The Departed star shared that his faith impacted his career choices, stating, “I mean, I've made some movies, whether it be Boogie Nights or even Ted where, you know, they could be a bit questionable.”

However, the actor mentioned, “I also don't want to compromise my artistic integrity.”

“But as a parent and as a husband, those things definitely weigh into my decision-making. But I do like taking chances and risks,” remarked Mark.

Meanwhile, the actor added, “I also was really proud of making a movie (referring to Father Stu) that was a love letter to my faith.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ stars Lee Do Hyun And Lim Ji Yeon are dating

Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ stars Lee Do Hyun And Lim Ji Yeon are dating
Kylie Jenner cuddles with son Aire, daughter Stormy, video sends internet in awe

Kylie Jenner cuddles with son Aire, daughter Stormy, video sends internet in awe
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'fatal' rift with royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'fatal' rift with royal family
Fans think Taylor Swift is teasing the release of ‘Speak Now’

Fans think Taylor Swift is teasing the release of ‘Speak Now’
Favourite character returns in 'Party Down' finale surprise

Favourite character returns in 'Party Down' finale surprise
Amy Jo Johnson set to write new Power Rangers comic book series

Amy Jo Johnson set to write new Power Rangers comic book series
Donnie Yen reacts to Oscars petition

Donnie Yen reacts to Oscars petition
Lana Del Rey achieves her sixth No. 1 album

Lana Del Rey achieves her sixth No. 1 album
'Murder Mystery 2' director ‘tricked’ Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler about ‘ending’

'Murder Mystery 2' director ‘tricked’ Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler about ‘ending’

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower cast in ‘Witchboard’ remake

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower cast in ‘Witchboard’ remake

Teyana Taylor will be playing Dionne Warwick in a biopic

Teyana Taylor will be playing Dionne Warwick in a biopic
Nicolas Cage rejects 'Renfield' director claim

Nicolas Cage rejects 'Renfield' director claim