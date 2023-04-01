 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
Teyana Taylor will be playing Dionne Warwick in a biopic

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

She also confirmed that filming for the movie is already underway in a new interview
American artist Teyana Taylor will be starring in a biopic where she will play music industry icon, Dionne Warwick. She also confirmed that filming for the movie is already underway in a new interview.

“We’re already working on it. We’re in the building process right now. I always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing.”

She explained that she was inspired by Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of Ray Charles in Ray as well as Angela Bassett who played Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It: “I miss when movies were like that, when you got to really get to know them and tap in.”

She also mentioned her approach to playing the part and Dionne’s role in the movie: "She's had a wonderful career, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible to tell her story,"

