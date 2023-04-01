 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner cuddles with son Aire, daughter Stormy, video sends internet in awe

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Kylie Jenner cuddles with son Aire, daughter Stormy, video sends internet in awe
Kylie Jenner cuddles with son Aire, daughter Stormy, video sends internet in awe

Kylie Jenner has sent the internet into an emotional meltdown after she shared an adorable new video with her children on TikTok.

The Kardashians diva, 25, turned to the social media app on Friday and joined her kids as guest stars in the video.

While promoting her two new Kylie Cosmetics products, the reality TV star shared a glimpse of her son Aire, 1. She was seen cuddling and kissing the baby.

In the next clip, as Kylie was about to apply her new eyeshadow, her daughter, Stormi, 5, surprised her with a hug.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star captioned the video with a simple white heart emoticon, which gained nearly two million views.

Kylie shares her two children with Travis Scott, with whom she parted ways in January this year, after rekindling the romance in February 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'fatal' rift with royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'fatal' rift with royal family
Fans think Taylor Swift is teasing the release of ‘Speak Now’

Fans think Taylor Swift is teasing the release of ‘Speak Now’
Favourite character returns in 'Party Down' finale surprise

Favourite character returns in 'Party Down' finale surprise
Amy Jo Johnson set to write new Power Rangers comic book series

Amy Jo Johnson set to write new Power Rangers comic book series
Donnie Yen reacts to Oscars petition

Donnie Yen reacts to Oscars petition
Lana Del Rey achieves her sixth No. 1 album

Lana Del Rey achieves her sixth No. 1 album
'Murder Mystery 2' director ‘tricked’ Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler about ‘ending’

'Murder Mystery 2' director ‘tricked’ Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler about ‘ending’

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower cast in ‘Witchboard’ remake

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell Bower cast in ‘Witchboard’ remake

Teyana Taylor will be playing Dionne Warwick in a biopic

Teyana Taylor will be playing Dionne Warwick in a biopic
Mark Wahlberg explains how his faith impacted his career choices

Mark Wahlberg explains how his faith impacted his career choices
Nicolas Cage rejects 'Renfield' director claim

Nicolas Cage rejects 'Renfield' director claim
Andrew Tate slams 'South Park' roast

Andrew Tate slams 'South Park' roast