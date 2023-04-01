Kylie Jenner cuddles with son Aire, daughter Stormy, video sends internet in awe

Kylie Jenner has sent the internet into an emotional meltdown after she shared an adorable new video with her children on TikTok.

The Kardashians diva, 25, turned to the social media app on Friday and joined her kids as guest stars in the video.

While promoting her two new Kylie Cosmetics products, the reality TV star shared a glimpse of her son Aire, 1. She was seen cuddling and kissing the baby.



In the next clip, as Kylie was about to apply her new eyeshadow, her daughter, Stormi, 5, surprised her with a hug.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star captioned the video with a simple white heart emoticon, which gained nearly two million views.

Kylie shares her two children with Travis Scott, with whom she parted ways in January this year, after rekindling the romance in February 2020.