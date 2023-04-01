 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
Angelina Jolie plans new career away from Hollywood? Deets inside

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

Angelina Jolie is all set to embark on her new journey as the Hollywood actress has been planning to launch a clothing and jewelry line, the Sun reported.

The Eternals actress, 47, has reportedly applied to trademark Atelier Jolie ahead of her new plans.

Jolie, who has been involved in divorce negotiations with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, has been working on this project over a year.

Sources revealed that she’s hopeful to get the trademark approved so she can move forward in her new venture,” the outlet reported.

“The trademark covers everything from custom-made jewelry to couture clothing and tailoring. She is a huge advocate for sustainable fashion and this is something the brand will have a major focus on.”

Added the source, “The plan is still very much in its infancy but the wheels are in motion.”

Reports stated that the trademark covers “custom jewelry” and “vintage and couture clothing and fashion accessories,” as well as handbags, footwear and other items ranging from linens to furniture.

Previously, Jolie collaborated with Robert Procop, the jeweler behind her iconic engagement ring from Pitt, on a collection dubbed Style of Jolie.

