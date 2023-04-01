 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share latest update as Duke returns from UK

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have shared a touching update on the work of their Archewell Foundation as the Duke returned to California after being in London for a week.

They shared the update on their website.

The statement reads: “When an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria in February, global relief organizations became a lifeline to address the immediate and long-term needs in these communities. Two of these organizations are World Central Kitchen (WCK) and Humanity Crew, and we are honored to support them both as they reach thousands.

“In the wake of crises, each organization delivers critical care to those in need. Humanity Crew provides mental health aid to children, caregivers, and emergency responders. World Central Kitchen immediately deploys teams to provide hot meals in the area.”

It further says, “These two beloved organizations are committed to supporting communities in the region, and The Archewell Foundation is proud to have connected and uplifted them both as they do life-changing work.”

