time Saturday Apr 01 2023
King Charles, Queen Camilla share video montage of Germany visit: 'Auf Wiedersehen'

time Saturday Apr 01, 2023

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have share personal message of thanks as they wrapped up triumphant state visit to Germany.

The royal couple, who would officially be crowned in May, have shared a special message to show their appreciation for their historic trip to Germany.

Turning to their official Instagram account, the monarch and his wife posted a montage video of their trip and penned a personal note: "Over the past three days, on our first State Visit, we have been most fortunate to have had the opportunity to be with you all once more in Germany, a country which is so close to our hearts. Thank you for such a touching and warm welcome—we hope to return again soon!"

The pair also signed the caption, "Charles R and Camilla R."

Camilla and Charles had to say “Auf Wiedersehen” to Germany as they do not seem to forget sweet memories of their whirlwind state visit.

Along with the appreciative note, they shared video montage, which included clips from their visits to the Bellevue Palace, the Komische Oper Berlin, the St. Nikolai Memorial and more.

In a fitting touch, the video compilation was soundtracked by the German version of The Beatles song “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” titled, “Komm, gib mir deine Hand.”

It was the first overseas visit for King Charles and Queen Camilla since Prince William and Harry's father's accession to the throne following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.

