Lauren London gets emotional in tribute to late Nipsy Hussle: 'I Love You'

Lauren London paid a heartfelt tribute to her longtime partner Nipsey Hussle on his fourth death anniversary.

On March 31, Lauren London shared photos of Nipsey Hussle and penned her feelings for the rapper who became the victim of gun violence in 2019.

As per Daily Mail, the actress wrote, "I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned... Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same... Eternal Being. Ermias Asghedom. I Love You."

The actress also shared a passage from the Baháʼí Sacred Writings about the immortality of an individual's spirit.



Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles.







