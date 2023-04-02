 
Regé-Jean Page regrets one thing about 'Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Regé-Jean Page regrets one thing about 'Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Regé-Jean Page who played perfect paladin Xenk in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves shared the regret regarding his costume in the film.

The actor claimed that out of all his castmates, included Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, and Hugh Grant, he had the "most uncomfortable outfit."

"I made the Robert Downey Jr. mistake," Page joked during an interview with BBC Radio 1  for the new film adaptation of the classic tabletop game.

Referring to Downey Jr. who once revealed the reason of avoiding the Iron Man suit in later Marvel film installments. "Like, filming in armor is not where you want to be."

He continued "You're hot all day. You can't sit down. The sweat goes nowhere — it just kind of hangs out. It becomes a scuba suit, just with your own juices. It was delicious."

Page previously reflected on his D&D costume during an interview with Variety during 2023 Oscars last month.

"Everything's kind of digging into your ribs. You're trying do these complicated fight sequences and nothing moves quite how it's meant to," he explained. "Chain mail, plate armor? None of this is made for comfort."

