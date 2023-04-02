 
pakistan
Sunday Apr 02 2023
Web Desk

Imran Khan flays Nawaz Sharif, PDM over stance against 3-judge bench

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan making a video-link address on April 1, 2023. Screengrab of a YouTube video.
  • PTI chief stresses need for nation to uphold Constitution and law.
  • Says elections are vital for promoting economic growth. 
  • Accuses Nawaz Sharif, PDM of pressurising SC bench.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan dressed down Nawaz Sharif, the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for making undue statements against the Supreme Court bench hearing the election delay case. The PTI chief also called upon the nation to stand by the Constitution and law for the sake of Pakistan.

Khan's latest scathing criticism comes on the heels of Sharif's public denouncement of the three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Umar Ata Bandial, hearing PTI's plea that seeks a judicial order for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nawaz Sharif, addressing a press conference in London on March 31, expressed distrust of the current bench and called for a full court to hear a petition against the delay in elections in the two provinces. He also spoke out about his own disqualification as prime minister, citing judges' anti-PML-N approach.

The PTI chief, in a video-link address on Saturday, said, "A convicted fugitive, sitting in London, is making decisions and speaking against the Supreme Court bench hearing the election delay case."

"If the nation does not stand with the Constitution and law, then this country will not be a place worth living in," he warned.

All legal experts agreed that not holding elections within 90 days would violate the Constitution, he said. Khan said that his opponents await his arrest or disqualification to hold elections.

He said that he fears that the incumbent rulers will not hold elections in October.

"One thing is clear to everybody that the country is spiralling down due to economic crisis," he said, adding that people are meeting their deaths while getting flour. He emphasised the importance of political stability in promoting economic growth, reiterating that conducting timely elections will provide a much-needed boost to the economy.

The top PML-N leadership is saying that they will not accept a verdict by the bench hearing the election delay case, he said. If the verdict is in their favour, it is right and if is otherwise they won't accept it, he said. He argued that the reason behind their noncompliance is rooted in their apprehension about losing in the provinces of Punjab and Sindh.

Calling into question Nawaz Sharif's demeanour against the judges, the PTI chief recalled the suo motu notice against him [Khan] by Chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Bandial.

"These same judges ruled against us. I announced the elections. But, the top judge took suo moto notice. In the suo motu case, the ruling came against us," he pointed out. "The courts opened at midnight is a fact that hurts me the most," he said.

