time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle an ‘economic phenomenon’: ‘In full swing’

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s post-royal life is making her into an “economic phenomenon.”

Royally Us podcast hosts Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi, brought these observations forward.

The conversation arose once Ms Ross touched on Meghan’s “first investments in post-royal life”, like the wellness coffee brand.

In reference to it, the duo claimed, “I think it was really interesting to hear from the founder what kind of impact this can have on a brand. We talk about the ‘Meghan effect’ and the ‘Kate effect’ — the economic phenomenon the royals bring with them whenever they support a brand, or wear an outfit, those sorts of things.”

“But to hear directly from the founder of this company about how Meghan's investment has helped them was really interesting and really uplifting, and to see how Meghan has made a difference in this brand.”

