Bianca Censori sparks Kanye West's creativity

Bianca Censori is turning out to be the shining star in Kanye West's life. The pair is going strong despite some doubts from others and providing each other with a source of inspiration.

"Bianca and Kanye have really inspired each other throughout their relationship and are designing a collection of clothes together," an insider snitched to Us Weekly.

The 28-year-old worked as an architectural designer at Ye's fashion line with Adidas: Yeezy.

But, the production was ordered to a full stop when the 45-year-old stoked anti-Semitic hatred publicly.

The Australian native shapes herself smoothly into the fashion mogul's personal and professional life, as a source noted.

"She has met his kids, and they seem to have a very steady relationship. Bianca helps to keep Kanye focused and she is his new muse when it comes to design."

In other news, West's commercial activities are looked after by his new wife, Bianca Censori, from managing his daily schedule to supervising business deals.

According to The U.S. Sun, the 45-year-old new wife, "Bianca, runs the show. She has been around Ye for about three years, things got serious really fast in mid-November.

"Bianca handles Ye's daily logistics from Yeezy clothing management to construction of the new Yeezy headquarters/ Donda Academy.

She takes all his calls, and all business affairs go through her. It seems to be working out well so far," the insider disclosed.