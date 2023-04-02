Selena Gomez and her sister attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert

Fans managed to capture Selena and Gracie dancing to the performance of 'Cruel Summer'

American artist Selena Gomez and her sister attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert. They also dressed up in two of Taylor’s Eras looks.

Selena and Gracie attended the show held in Arlington, Texas at the AT&T Stadium on April 1st. They were spotted in the crowd by fans at Taylor’s second show at the stadium.

Selena chose to embody Taylor’s Folklore era outfit with her hair pulled back and a long dress paired with Taylor’s signature Folklore cardigan. Gracie, on the other hand, went for Taylor’s pre-pop era and was seen in a purple dress from her Speak Now album.

Fans managed to capture Selena and Gracie dancing to the performance of Cruel Summer which Taylor performed live for the first time since it was released back in 2019. The singer will be performing for a total of three nights at the AT&T Stadium.