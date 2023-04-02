‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson will be guest-starring in ‘Abbott Elementary’

Henson is one of the few guest stars who have made appearances on the show

Famous American star Taraji P. Henson will be making a guest appearance on the TV series Abbott Elementary. She will play the role of Vanetta with the show finally deciding to reveal Janine’s mother.

The casting was announced at the Paley Centre for the annual Paley Fest LA event. The event included an Abbott Elementary panel with the actors Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Wiliams and Sheryl Lee Ralph being there in person and Chris Perfetti and Janelle James joining through a Zoom call from New York.

A pre-recorded message was delivered by the executive producer of the show Quinta Brunson who was not able to attend because she was hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Henson is one of the few guest stars who have made appearances on the show lately as Janine’s family.