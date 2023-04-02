 
Viola Davis likens to Marlon Brando: Matt Damon

Matt Damon is heaping praise on Viola Davis for her portrayal of Michael Jordan's mother role in the forthcoming movie Air.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Affleck, and Damon both gushed over her performance.

"It's easy to [act] opaque — 'I'm not going to show you anything,'" Affleck said of EGOT winner character.

"It's extremely difficult to be opaque and have the sense that there's an enormous amount of feeling inside, you just don't know what it is. It makes you want to lean in even closer, and that is as good as acting gets."

The Jason Bourne star, however, notched up the praise and compared Davis' subtle acting to Hollywood's greatest actor of all time: Marlon Brando.

"That's masterful acting," Damon said. "That's what Brando did, right? It's not doing nothing, it's the opposite of doing nothing. You present it as if you're doing nothing, but everything in the world is happening right underneath, and it's awesome."

