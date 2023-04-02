Prince William ‘doesn’t need Harry to spoil things yet again’

File Footage

Prince William is reportedly growing weary of Prince Harry and “doesn’t need his brother” to spoil things any further.



Her admissions were made during her interview with The Mirror, and admitted, “Of all the members of the family William comes in for the worst criticism in Spare.”

“There is no reason for him to want to see the brother who trashed him. It is the children's half term and a rare opportunity for them all to be together in their Norfolk home.”

“They kept Anmer Hall for just such occasions. The children have their ponies and pets there and they have the freedom to have fun on the King's Norfolk estate.”

“It will be their last opportunity to have proper family time before the coronation. They don't need Harry to spoil things yet again.”