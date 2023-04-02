 
Sunday Apr 02 2023
Elvira reveals she sold 'haunted' L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, 'he loved it'

Cassandra Peterson, best known for her role as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, revealed she warned Brad Pitt of the Los Angeles home she sold him in 1994 was "haunted."

But instead of being afraid, she claimed, he was "very excited" about it. The Babylon star bought it for a reported $1.7 million. He has since reportedly sold the house for $40 million.

Peterson, 71, told People that she attempted to warn Pitt that “weird things have been going on there in the house since we moved in” but that only fascinated the Bullet Train actor.

“And he was very excited about that. He thought that was really cool,” she detailed.

Peterson explained that spooky events began to strike the house when she first moved into the 29-room mansion with her ex-husband, musician Mike Pierson.

“I’ve seen people walking around upstairs, for example, real people just walking. One time [a ghost was] sitting downstairs in front of the fireplace, once walking into my bedroom and back out,” Peterson spoke of the paranormal activity.

In the same mansion, Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six children – Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – before splitting in 2016.

