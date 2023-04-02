Sarah Polley gets unexpected 'Oscars' April Fools' Day

 
Oscar-winning screenwriter Sarah Polley shared her reaction on Twitter when her 11-year-old daughter pranked her on April Fools' Day.

The Women Talking filmmaker posted a letter she received from former Academy president David Rubin.

"Dear Sarah Polley, we say this to you with the deepest regrets: the Oscar you received was given by mistake — you must return it," which Polley's daughter wrote.

Polley's kid continues, "We are giving you one more week to enjoy its presence in your home, but after that period of time, you must mail it back to LA, where we will give it to the rightful best-adapted screenplay: 'All Quiet on the Western Front.' We are sorry for your loss, but it is only fair that the play with the real best-adapted screenplay gets the Oscar."

The letter reads that the Academy didn't want to be caught in another "Year of the Moonlight," hence they did not intervene during the ceremony.

"This is much too cruel to be a joke, ergo we deeply apologize for any inconvenience we may have caused you," the prank reads.

Polley bagged the Oscar for best-adapted screenplay for her film Women Talking, at the 2023 Oscars ceremony.

