 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks about ‘giggling’ drug nights with Eton pals

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he used to sneak into his school bathroom to smoke weed.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he alongside his friends had a method of doing drugs late at night in the dorms.

He pens: “I don’t remember how we got the stuff. One of my mates, I expect. Or maybe several. Whenever we found ourselves in possession, we’d commandeer a tiny upstairs bathroom, wherein we’d implement a surprisingly thoughtful, orderly assembly line. Smoker straddled the loo beside the window, second boy leaned against the basin, third and fourth boys sat in the empty bath, legs dangling over, waiting their turns.”

Harry adds: “You’d take a hit or two, blow the smoke out of the window, then move on to the next station, in rotation, until the spliff was gone. Then we’d all head to one of our rooms and giggle ourselves sick.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage to sort out belongings before vacating property

Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage to sort out belongings before vacating property

Gigi Hadid thanks Ambani family for 'unforgettable first trip' to India

Gigi Hadid thanks Ambani family for 'unforgettable first trip' to India

Prince Harry talks about ‘messenger’ fox that got news from ‘future’ video

Prince Harry talks about ‘messenger’ fox that got news from ‘future’
Prince Harry says Thames Valley Police at school did not make him feel ‘safe’ video

Prince Harry says Thames Valley Police at school did not make him feel ‘safe’
Prince Harry knew he was ‘stupid’ for ‘wasting’ Eton education video

Prince Harry knew he was ‘stupid’ for ‘wasting’ Eton education
Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer of 'The Last Emperor' film score, dies aged 71

Ryuichi Sakamoto, composer of 'The Last Emperor' film score, dies aged 71
Chris Pratt gives biting reply to 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' criticism: 'You probably need to watch it twice'

Chris Pratt gives biting reply to 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' criticism: 'You probably need to watch it twice'
'Gone With The Wind' to have trigger warning for 'romanticisation' of black slavery

'Gone With The Wind' to have trigger warning for 'romanticisation' of black slavery
Netflix links with Paul Feig for movie adaptation of 'The House Across the Lake'

Netflix links with Paul Feig for movie adaptation of 'The House Across the Lake'
Royal family set to put on united front this Easter

Royal family set to put on united front this Easter
Prince Harry urged to explain how he managed to get US visa

Prince Harry urged to explain how he managed to get US visa
Royal family gears up for coronation preparations

Royal family gears up for coronation preparations