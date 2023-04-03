 
Monday Apr 03 2023
Samuel L. Jackson fights off Skrulls in trailer for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury in Marvel’s Secret Invasion trailer and he seems as ready as ever to lead the battle against Skrulls in “one last fight” . 

Marvel’s newest trailer boasts the series' star-studded cast, including Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The series follows Jackson’s Fury, who, together with others works to expose a conspiracy to install shapeshifting Skrull double-agents around the world. It’s a task being overseen by Ben-Adir’s Gravik, who’s leading a group of rebel Skrulls that believe the best way to protect their species is by infiltrating Earth and stealing its resources.

Disney+’ released the trailer for Secret Invasion during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baesball game. The series based on the 2008 Marvel comic of the same name will premiere on Wednesday, June 21. 

Skrulls are a fictional race of extraterrestrial shape shifters that appear in comic books published by Marvel Comics. Skrulls first appeared in Fantastic Four #2 and were created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. They species are from the planet Skrullos and their territory is located in the Andromeda Galaxy.

Cast members include MCU veterans Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (as Talos, the shapeshifting Skrull from Captain Marvel), Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman .

Franchise newcomers, include Emilia Clarke as Talos’ daughter G’iah, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, the leader of a group of Skrull extremists, Olivia Colman as an antagonistic MI6 agent, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi , Dermot Mulroney and Katie Finneran.

