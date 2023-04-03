Lewis Capaldi admits he may 'quit' music on account of mental health

Singer Lewis Capaldi has hinted at quitting music career. The ‘Before You Go’ artist confessed that his Imposter and Tourette's syndromes might make continuing in music impossible.

The Scottish Singer-songwriter opened up about the challenges and pressure he faced while producing his second album, alongside his documentary and amid the pandemic.

In an interview cited by The Hollywood Reporter the artist said: “I needed to hear that something is not terribly wrong with me,” he said of the decision.

“My Tourette’s I can deal with because I know that it’s not life-threatening. The vertigo I think is because I’ve had bronchitis, and I’m coming off the anti-anxiety medicine Sertraline. I also have an ear infection. It’s an amalgamation of lots of exciting ailments.”

Later in the interview, Capaldi revealed how his mental health is affecting his ability to make music.

“It’s only making music that does this to me,” he says.

“Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it. But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in.”

“My tic is getting quite bad on stage now,” he says. “I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m fucked,” he said. “It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar.”

“Being famous is easy. You’re out and about and people say hello. What’s hard about that?” he told the outlet, laughing.

“The pressure of the job is the problem. The mammoth tours of enormous venues. The expectations upon me. That’s surely anxiety-inducing for anybody, never mind a huge hypochondriac like myself.”